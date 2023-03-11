N.H. Representative facing disorderly conduct charges

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WENTWORTH, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police arrested a New Hampshire representative for disorderly conduct after yelling at the snow plow driver.

Police say 51-year-old Jeffrey Greeson, of Wentworth, NH is seen in cellphone video from last Saturday, screaming and yelling at a plow driver.

Greeson is charged with simple assault, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct.

He was released and scheduled to appear in court in May.

