N.H. Representative facing disorderly conduct charges
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WENTWORTH, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police arrested a New Hampshire representative for disorderly conduct after yelling at the snow plow driver.
Police say 51-year-old Jeffrey Greeson, of Wentworth, NH is seen in cellphone video from last Saturday, screaming and yelling at a plow driver.
Greeson is charged with simple assault, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct.
He was released and scheduled to appear in court in May.
