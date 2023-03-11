Saranac Lake Police investigating stabbing incident

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Saranac Lake man is facing attempted murder charges, after police say he stabbed another man several times on Friday.

Police arrested Walter Finnegan Jr., 79, Saranac Lake.

Police say Finnegan Jr. allegedly stabbed Aaron Gillespie, 49, Lake Placid at a residence on Lake Flower Ave. They say the two got into a fight, and bystanders told Finnegan Jr. to leave.

After that, police say he went to his car, got a knife, and stabbed Gillespie multiple times.

Gillespie was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment, and is listed in stable condition.

Finnegan Jr. was charged with several felonies including 2nd degree attempted murder, burglary, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned in Town of North Elba Court on Saturday.

