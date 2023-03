PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A SUNY Plattsburgh student is in the hospital recovering after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

Police say a car hit a 20-year-old woman while she was on the crosswalk on Broad Street just before 9:00 p.m.

Police say a minor was driving. The student was transported to the UVM Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.