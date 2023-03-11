UVM women’s basketball punches ticket to NCAA tournament

First NCAA tournament appearance since 2010
The UVM women's basketball team celebrates its first America East title since 2010
The UVM women's basketball team celebrates its first America East title since 2010(WCAX)
By Jack Fitzsimmons and Michael Dugan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catamounts are going dancing.

After UAlbany’s last-second heave went wide, the buzzer sounded, and the UVM women’s basketball team began celebrating its first NCAA tournament berth since 2010. Emma Utterback led the way with 18 and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Chinnici Jr.
Bennington father charged with injuring infant
Another truck got stuck on the Notch Road Tuesday.
Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle
Barbed wire outside the Northwest Correctional Facility in Swanton
Vt. inmate dies from injuries in prison attack
Elissa Borden met with the Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association ahead of this...
All aboard for Model Railroad Show this weekend
Fire officials say one person died in a house fire in Richford early Wednesday morning.
Woman dies in early morning house fire in Richford

Latest News

Winooski and Hazen book rematch for the title
H.S. boys hoops semifinals for Thursday, March 9th
Winooski and Hazen book rematch for the title
H.S. boys hoops semifinals for Thursday, March 9th
U-32 ties game with just seconds remaining in instant classic
U-32 boys, Woodstock girls claim hockey state crowns
U-32 ties game with just seconds remaining in instant classic
U-32 boys, Woodstock girls claim hockey state crowns