UVM women’s basketball punches ticket to NCAA tournament
First NCAA tournament appearance since 2010
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catamounts are going dancing.
After UAlbany’s last-second heave went wide, the buzzer sounded, and the UVM women’s basketball team began celebrating its first NCAA tournament berth since 2010. Emma Utterback led the way with 18 and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
