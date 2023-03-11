UVM women’s basketball punches ticket to NCAA tournament

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catamounts are going dancing.

After UAlbany’s last-second heave went wide, the buzzer sounded, and the UVM women’s basketball team began celebrating its first NCAA tournament berth since 2010. Emma Utterback led the way with 18 and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

For the first time since 2010, @UVMwbb is your @AmericaEast champion!



Cats edge out Albany 38-36 to bring home the program’s 7th conference title!



Up next: @MarchMadnessWBB

Selection show set for 8 pm on Sunday night pic.twitter.com/GWJjnlJ1c8 — Jack Fitzsimmons (@WCAX_Jack) March 11, 2023

