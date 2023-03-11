What To Do: March 11

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

The Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center in St. Albans and the Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association are hosting the Vermont Rails Modern Railroad Show. Enjoy over 100 tables of model train exhibits and vendor tables. If you are a model train enthusiast there will be plenty of model train supply sellers to choose from. Tickets for the event range by age. $6 for adults, $2 for kids aged 6 to 12 and kids 6 and under go free.

Cherish the Ladies will be performing at the Barre Opera House from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. See one of America’s highest-rated and all female Irish ensembles perform original traditional Irish music, step dancing, and singing to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day season. This is the first time in 11 years that Cherish the Ladies has performed in Vermont, so it’s a great opportunity to see the world-famous group. The concert tickets start at $25.

Maple Street Park in Essex is having their own Winterfest celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today. Partake in cross country skiing and snow-shoeing events, with rental skis and show-shoes provided by the Catamount Trail Association. For those less interested in snow sports, there will be s’mores and hot chocolate provided as well. The event is free for all.

Today is the Jr. Iron Chef competition at the Champlain Valley Exposition’s Blue Ribbon Pavilion starting at 9:30 a.m. Young chefs from across the state will create healthy meals using locally sourced ingredients for the judges. This year there are 34 teams of elementary, middle, and high school students competing. This is a free event for everyone to spectate.

The Burlington Irish Heritage Festival and St. Michaels College are hosting a tribute concert for Senator Patrick Leahy. Organizers intend to honor the Irish-American senator for his long tenure in the United States Senate. There will be a variety of Irish cultural performances from Vermont-based performers for you and your family to enjoy. The event is free for everyone, but seating is limited, so registration is required.

BarnArts Center for the Arts is hosting a Masquerade Jazz and Funk Winter Music Carnival at the Barnard Town Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight. There will be live jazz and funk performances from multiple New England-based music groups. Costumes are welcome and masks are encouraged for the masquerade carnival. There will even be a mask making station if you do not already have one and a free taco bar. Tickets for the event cost $25 for adults and $15 for students.

