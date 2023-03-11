BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Quiet weather will continue Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Clouds will then thicken up late in the day and through the evening. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, making for a nice end to the weekend.

The first half of the week will feature a prolonged snowfall across the region. A relatively weak low will move into the region Monday, with showers and snow showers likely. A second, much stronger low will then develop off the coast Monday night. This will bring heavy, wet snow to the region Monday night, Tuesday, and into Wednesday morning. This is looking like an elevation-dependent type of storm, with 5 to 14 inches accumulation possible…the higher amounts in the higher elevations. Power outage are possible, along with difficult travel conditions, so be prepared for that. Snow showers will continue Wednesday, though decrease in coverage during the day.

Thursday will be a quiet day, with highs around 40 degrees. Another system will then affect us St. Patrick’s Day. This one is looking a little weaker, though warmer. Showers are expected, possibly mixed with snow at times. Showers are also expected Saturday, which may mix with snow at times. High temperatures both days will be around 40 degrees, with lows near 30.

