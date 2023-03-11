BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A storm system passing to the south will bring light snow in southern sections into Saturday morning. Northern areas will be cloudy and dry. A trace to 2 inches accumulation is possible. Saturday afternoon will become mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 30s. Sunday is looking like a decent day, with partly sunny skies and highs back into the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll have an active start to the week, with some snow likely. Monday will be cloudy, with a light rain/snow mix…more rain for the valleys, and more snow for the mountains. A low pressure will then strengthen off the coast on Tuesday. Heavy, wet snow is expected that day, especially in the mountains. This is something we’ll monitor in the days to come. The snow will taper to snow showers on Wednesday.

Thursday will be a quiet day, then a weaker system will bring the chance for showers on St. Patrick’s Day. Highs that day will be in the low 40s.

