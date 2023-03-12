Artist series celebrates 25 years

Hinesburg Artist Series
Hinesburg Artist Series(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hinesburg artist series is celebrating 25 years with a special performance. At their concert Sunday they’ll be performing Rutter Requiem, a piece performed at their first concert in 1997. The groups founder and director Rufus Patrick says the first concert was to highlight a student of his then they kept being held highlighting other artist. Several members of the group are still original members.

“We’re performing the same requiem but with a group of about 60 singers and more musicians and a bigger arena. There were 10 of us that performed in the very first concert, and we’re still singing and performing,” said Dotty Schnure, singer & original member.

“It’s so fun to be back. We’re celebrating 25 years but we’re also celebrating the lives of some of our closest friends who have been a part of this,” said Director & founder Rufus Patrick.

This year Hinesburg artist series features guest cellist Jiwon Lee. The group will be performing at St. Jude Catholic Church at 2:00pm and 4:30pm Sunday.

