Back to the drawing board for Morristown budget

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown voters overwhelmingly rejected the town budget earlier this week, so what’s next?

Town administrator Eric Dodge says it’s back to the drawing board. The budget before voters was 25% percent higher than last year’s and would’ve raised taxes 10-12% percent. Before the vote, Dodge told Channel 3 it was a one-time increase to get with the times. He says the biggest increases in the budget were from cost-of-living raises, three new full-time positions, and inflation.

“The finance director and i are going to get together next week and open it line by line and digest it. At the same time-- my department heads are going to do the same for their budgets,” said Dodge.

He adds everything in the budget is on the chopping block. A new budget will be before the Select board at their meeting on the 20th where the public will also have an opportunity to weigh-in. There’s no timeline for when it will be back before voters.

