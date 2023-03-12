Burlington City Council to consider resolution condemning transphobia

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Councilors will be taking a stance against L-G-B-T-Q hate in the community at their meeting on Monday. On the table is a resolution condemning transphobia. “We’re seeing it take a pretty nasty turn across the country and Vermont is not isolated from that,” said Progressive Councilor Joe Magee.

Magee has spent a great deal of time working on a resolution going before Burlington City Council on Monday. The resolution calls out a series of hateful actions against Vermont’s L-G-B-T-Q-I-A community, including vandalism at the Pride Center and transphobic stickers placed around the community and in schools. “We’re not going to stand idly by while these efforts to erode trans rights, to deny trans people there humanity are carried out across the country,” said Magee. The resolution states 378 anti-LGBTQ bills in legislatures across the country have only encouraged hateful acts against the queer and transgender community, even here in Vermont. Vermonters we spoke with say, it’ seems to have emboldened people. “When people repeat what they hear and once they hear it’s okay to hate people or tell people they shouldn’t exist, then they think it’s okay to think that and they think it’s okay to tell people that and it’s not okay,” said Williston resident Eva Rocheleau.

“I’m really hoping people get to know people as humans and maybe educate themselves a little more about people in general. Hopefully a little more empathy will be built in that way,” said Reina Warren of South Hero.

The resolution also makes several commitments including: -tracking transphobic and other hate speech. -asking Burlington’s state delegation to look into the current state hate crime statute. -work in coordination with the Burlington Police Department to examine the city’s graffiti ordinance. “Trans folks are welcome members of our community and their rights matter. Transphobia is not acceptable here in Burlington,” said Warren. Community members will have an opportunity to chime in on this resolution at the city council meeting Monday night. Public comment starts at 7:30pm

