Emergency response at Burlington International Airport Sunday

Burlington International Airport
Burlington International Airport(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington Police Department says they are assisting Burlington Police with a ‘Phase 5′ emergency for an aircraft with issues. Currently all flights in and out of the airport are on hold. We have reached out to the airport and will have more information as it becomes available.

WCAX BTV Airport LIVE Camera: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NZYi-BCCDY

