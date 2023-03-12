Police charge duo in Hartford Motel assault and robbery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are facing assault charges following an alleged assault and robbery at Hartford Motel on Friday morning.

After collecting interviews, police say April Sanville assaulted and tried to force the victim into a car driven by Dana Wescott. Authorities saw Sanville and Wescott’s car Saturday morning, and subsequently arrested the pair.

