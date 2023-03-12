Scott administration official arrested for DUI

Brittney Wilson
Brittney Wilson(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A senior Scott administration official has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Vermont State Police pulled over 36-year-old Brittney Wilson after they say her car crossed the center line on Route 2 in St. Johnsbury Friday night.

Police say Wilson showed signs of being impaired. She was arrested and released on a citation and will appear in court next month. Wilson currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Phil Scott.

