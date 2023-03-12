Smuggler’s Notch names trail after long-time instructor

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A ceremony for a new trail was held at Smuggler’s Notch on Saturday.

The trail was named “Bud’s Way” after 92-year-old Bud Conger, a long-time skier and instructor at the resort. According to Smuggler’s Notch, Bud has been skiing the mountain for over 60 years and has been teaching there for over 50 years. Family and friends of Conger gathered to ski the newly named trail to celebrate the new name.

