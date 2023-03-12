Still Cooking: 15th annual Junior Iron Chef returns to Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - After fifteen years, around thirty teams of junior chefs from all over Vermont competed iron-chef-style for three awards at the Champlain Valley Expo.

6th grader from Shelburne, Ethan McNaughton tells us, “We’re making everything from scratch, including the noodles.”

The Vermont Junior Iron Chef rules state that all ingredients must arrive in their raw state. Contestants have been preparing for months so that they can make their dishes from start to finish.

“We picked what we were going to do and practice what were going to do and kept doing the dish over and over until we found what we liked and kept practicing it,” said McNaughton.

Vermont afterschool, a statewide non-profit that supports and advocates for after school programs in Vermont have organized the entire event. And after a condensed pandemic version for the past two years things are back in full swing.

Nicole Miller Executive Director of Vermont After School said, “Oh my gosh the buzz in there is just amazing. Youth are doing what they need to do, families are excited to be here, it’s really a thrilling time.”

While the kids pick and cook the recipe, they are cheered on by their coaches: local educators, chefs, school nutrition staff and parents, and they are just as stirred.

“Watching them work on something and finally get it and that like bright sparkle in their eye, and you know you’ve done a great job, That’s priceless,” said John Patterson, Shelburne Farms, Executive Chef.

The competition provides an opportunity for students to learn about problem solving, team work, make friends and think a little about potential career aspirations. Lara Martinez, 6th grader from Shelburne said, “I’m kind of like liking cooking even more.”

Adds 8th grader Kathryn Lewis, “Yeah I think it’s like really cool to experience it like as if I wanted it to be a future career.”

After an hour and a half of chopping, flipping and fun the kids put down their tools.

“We all worked together as a team and I think the final dish is great,” said 6th grader Thomas Schramm.

The afternoon heat was judged by our own Cat Viglienzoni. She says the kids didn’t make it easy to pick winners there were a lot of tasty bites to try. From home school to after school, junior chefs can join free after school clubs wherever they are in Vermont.

