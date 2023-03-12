UVM professor & Vermont state climatologist invited to White House climate change talks
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The White House held a climate change solutions event this week to discuss way to counter rising global temperatures.
UVM professor and Vermont state climatologist Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux was invited to take part in the working sessions at the University of the District of Columbia to offer her insight to the situation.
