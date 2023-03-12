UVM professor & Vermont state climatologist invited to White House climate change talks

By Kevin Gaiss and WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The White House held a climate change solutions event this week to discuss way to counter rising global temperatures.

UVM professor and Vermont state climatologist Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux was invited to take part in the working sessions at the University of the District of Columbia to offer her insight to the situation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Wilson
Scott administration official arrested for DUI
Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the giant slalom course, in Are, Sweden, Friday.
East Burke reacts to Shiffrin’s record-breaking run
The Pickle Barrel nightclub in Killington.
Vt. bar owners seek ‘dram shop law’ reform
Beekmantown Central School District superintendent placed on leave
Beekmantown superintendent placed on leave pending investigation
File photo
New residents transitioning to Burlington pod community

Latest News

lqm
Smuggler’s Notch names trail after long-time instructor
lqm
Smuggler’s Notch names trail after long-time instructor
lqm
Police charge duo in Hartford Motel assault and robbery
lqm
Police charge duo in Hartford Motel assault and robbery
lqm
Healthy Living founder shares her experience as a woman in business