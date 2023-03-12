What to Do: Sunday, March 12

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

The Very Merry Theater is putting on their performance of Spamalot starting at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon at the O.N.E. Community Center. This teen-produced showing of the Monty Python-inspired musical is the last, so be sure to catch the show before it’s gone. This show is free to attend, and donations are gratefully accepted.

Northern Vermont’s beloved Missisquoi River Band will be performing at the Westford Common Hall this afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The band is known for their bluegrass inspired tunes written and performed by local artists. This performance is a part of the Westford Music Series; Westford’s way of supporting local music. This is a free event, though donations are encouraged. There is also a 2 dollar pie raffle.

The Swap Sisters are holding their annual Seed Swap at the Hardwick Memorial Building from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. The event is an opportunity for old and new gardeners to swap seeds of different plants with each other. There will also be a discussion about a potential regional seed saving collective, and a general discussion about local seed production. Everyone is welcome to the event, whether you do or do not have seeds to swap.

The Richmond Free Library is hosting a community Ceili celebration from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Organizers say it’s a fun filled celebration with Irish folk music and dancing with special live performances by the local Irish band “One More Time”. Dances will be taught during the event, and those interested in taking part are encouraged to bring clean and soft-soled shoes. The event is free -- though there is a suggested donation of 8 dollars per person.

Ski Vermont and Killington Resort are hosting a Specialty Food Day Tour from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. today. This is part of a series of events where participants visit member ski areas with Vermont food and beverage vendors. It’s a pop-up farmer’s market style event at the base of the ski mountain where you can sample treats and take them home. This event is free.

