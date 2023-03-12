BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weak low will bring cloudy skies and scattered showers and snow showers Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Starting Monday night, it turns much more active as a stronger low pressure develops off the coast.

A coastal storm will start to bring heavy, wet snow to the region Monday night. This will continue through the day Tuesday, then begin to taper to snow showers Tuesday night. Snow showers, however, will continue Wednesday. Total accumulation by Wednesday morning is expected to be 6 to 12 inches in central and southern portions of the region, 3 to 6 inches in the Northern Adirondacks and North/Central Vermont, and 2 to 5 inches in the Champlain Valley, Northeast Kingdom, and Northern New Hampshire. The higher snow amounts will be in the mountains, and the wind may gust to 35 mph at times, which could result in some power outages. A few models have been pushing the storm a little farther to the south, which would limit accumulation in northern sections, but we’ll keep you updated on its track. The bottom line is travel will be impacted Monday evening through Wednesday morning. Snow showers will taper off Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be a pleasant day, with highs in the low 40s, and lows around freezing…great maple conditions. Another storm system will move in St. Patrick’s Day, with showers likely, though it will be mixed with snow at times.

The weekend is looking pretty active, with rain expected Saturday, mixed with snow at times. The cold front will then move through overnight, with colder conditions on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy and blustery that day with snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s.

