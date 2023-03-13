7 killed in capsized San Diego boats were Mexican migrants

Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego. Authorities say multiple people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews were searching for other victims.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least seven of eight people killed when two boats capsized in shallow but turbulent surf off the San Diego coast were Mexican migrants, Mexican officials said Monday.

Preliminary identification was based on records found with people’s bodies when they were recovered, the Mexican consulate in San Diego said in a news release. The nationality of the eighth person was unknown.

The consulate didn’t provide ages, genders or other information about the people killed in one of the deadliest maritime migrant smuggling operations off U.S. waters. Rescue authorities have said all were adults.

A Spanish-speaking woman who called 911 said she was among eight people on a vessel that reached shore and that 15 people were on another boat that overturned. Authorities found two capsized boats in shallow water amid thick fog late Saturday.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for remains on Sunday. Survivors may have escaped on land, including the woman who called 911. Authorities did not know her whereabouts.

The Border Patrol reports hundreds of known smuggling attempts each year on the California coast. Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s consul general in San Diego, on Monday warned against the perilous trip.

“People planning to cross the border into the United States, either by land or sea, should know that human smugglers will take advantage of their need in order to obtain illicit money, distorting reality, creating false expectations, and exposing them to high-risk conditions where they may lose their lives,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat on United Airlines flight
Threat triggers emergency response at Burlington International Airport
Brittney Wilson
Scott administration official arrested for DUI
An advanced team of Soldiers and Airmen arrive in the Arctic to prepare for Guerrier Nordique. ...
You Can Quote Me: March 12, 2023
Burlington City Councilors will be taking a stance against L-G-B-T-Q hate in the community at...
Burlington City Council to consider resolution condemning transphobia
Beekmantown Central School District superintendent placed on leave
Beekmantown superintendent placed on leave pending investigation

Latest News

Two banks, Signature Bank from New York and Silicone Valley Bank from California, collapsed...
Sanders, Hochul respond to bank collapses
A Colchester firm is taking control of Green Mountain Support Services at the request of state...
New provider for disabled Vermonters after shakeup at Green Mountain Support Services
A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia