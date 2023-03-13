Burlington airport back to normal a day after threat forced emergency landing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport was back to business as usual Monday after a midflight threat forced an emergency landing on Sunday, and the plane was searched by law enforcement and bomb-sniffing dogs.

I reached out to the FBI who said that due to the nature of an active investigation, they won’t be able to add any details. We do know authorities found no credible threats within the plane on Sunday.

Monday, many passengers had heard about the incident but said they weren’t afraid to fly. And officials stress there is no ongoing threat, and that flying remains safe.

“I’m not nervous at all,” said Ben Heath of Richmond. “It was unfortunate to see that kind of event transpire here but I have no reservations about flying today at all.”

It was back to business at the airport Monday after a midflight threat grounded the Newark, New Jersey, to Burlington, Vermont, plane so authorities could sweep the aircraft for explosives.

“This is what we train for. We have books, we have checklists, we have coordinated efforts to make sure we are able to respond immediately appropriately and highly securely,” Burlington Airport Director Nic Longo said.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the crew on board was alerted to a threat that reportedly originated on the plane, and they made an emergency landing at their destination of Burlington.

Longo praised airport personnel, first responders and others for helping the situation to move along smoothly.

“So thankful for the passengers. This was a very difficult, tricky situation and the collaboration from flight crew to passengers was absolutely fantastic despite it being an extremely challenging scenario,” he said.

The 65 passengers remained in the plane on the tarmac for more than two hours. The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad and bomb-sniffing dogs also boarded the plane and sniffed around before passengers were allowed to deplane.

Once all the luggage and overhead compartments were searched, passengers were reunited with their things and allowed to leave.

“Probably not any more than normal. Fortunately, it was a false alarm but I think it’s safe still,” said John Schindler of Waterbury.

“I mean it looks like everything is normal and I didn’t know about it yesterday, so I guess it wasn’t a huge deal, so I guess I’m OK,” said Sarah Berry, a UVM student.

That response at the airport on Sunday included the FBI, Vermont State Police, Homeland Security, Burlington police, South Burlington police and even the National Guard.

Related Story:

Threat triggers emergency response at Burlington International Airport

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.