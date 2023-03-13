Champlain Community Services takes control of Green Mountain Support Services

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester firm is taking control of Green Mountain Support Services at the request of state regulators.

Green Mountain Support Services is a specialized services agency in Morrisville.

The Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, or DAIL, says Champlain Community Services is now running adult family care, brain injury and developmental services for the 122 Vermonters served by Green Mountain Support Services effective immediately.

The state engineered the move after DAIL said it uncovered several deficiencies at Green Mountain Support Services that require corrective action, specifically operational concerns.

Our Calvin Cutler takes a closer look at these changes and what they could mean for you tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.