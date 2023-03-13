Gov. Hochul dedicates March to colorectal cancer awareness

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - In response to growing rates of colorectal cancer, New York’s governor dedicates March to the illness.

Governor Kathy Hochul said more people are getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer and she’s trying to raise awareness.

According to the CDC, colorectal cancer is a disease in which cells in the colon or rectum grow out of control.

Risk factors include Crohn’s disease, family history, poor diet or inactivity, and alcohol use.

Hochul lit up landmarks in blue to mark the month. She’s encouraging people to get screened for the cancer.

