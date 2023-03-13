Hate-Free Vermont to discuss community relationship with police in St. Albans meeting

The Hate-Free Vermont forums continue with an event in St. Albans.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hate-Free Vermont forums continue with an event in St. Albans.

It will be held Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bellows Free Academy Cafeteria, or online.

This is the third one, after events in Rutland and Bennington.

The forums are put on by The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP.

An organizer said the goal is to bring people together to have difficult conversations, and address why some community members don’t feel comfortable going to the police.

