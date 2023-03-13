Portrait of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be carved into N.Y. Statehouse

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues to carve out her space in history with a new portrait.

New York Governor Kathy Houchul said a portrait of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Brooklyn native will be carved into the State Capitol building.

Hochul said this is honoring her legacy as a trailblazer for justice and gender equality and celebrating New York’s history as the birthplace of the women’s rights movement.

Her portrait will be the first new carving added to the Great Western Staircase since the completion of the staircase in 1898.

