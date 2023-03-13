Local lawmakers respond to bank collapses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Sanders and Gov. Hochul react after two banks, Signature Bank from New York and Silicone Valley Bank from California, collapsed within days of each other.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said the failure of Silicon Valley Bank is because of the 2018 bank deregulation bill signed by former President Donald Trump.

He said if there is a bailout, it should be funded by Wall Street and large financial institutions, not taxpayers. He said, “We cannot continue down the road of more socialism for the rich and rugged individualism for everyone else.”

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her team is working on the fallout from Signature Bank.

She said, “Many depositors at these banks are small businesses, including those driving the innovation economy, and their success is key to New York’s robust economy.”

Related Stories:

Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession

US government moves to stop potential banking crisis

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.