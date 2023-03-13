Local lawmakers respond to bank collapses

File Photo
File Photo(Source: Google Maps)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Sanders and Gov. Hochul react after two banks, Signature Bank from New York and Silicone Valley Bank from California, collapsed within days of each other.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said the failure of Silicon Valley Bank is because of the 2018 bank deregulation bill signed by former President Donald Trump.

He said if there is a bailout, it should be funded by Wall Street and large financial institutions, not taxpayers. He said, “We cannot continue down the road of more socialism for the rich and rugged individualism for everyone else.”

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her team is working on the fallout from Signature Bank.

She said, “Many depositors at these banks are small businesses, including those driving the innovation economy, and their success is key to New York’s robust economy.”

