New Casella program encourages recycling of hard-to-recycle items

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Casella is unveiling a pilot program aimed at getting customers to recycle more.

Casella customers can request a TerraCycle Pouch to be delivered to them. A subscription can cost anywhere from $10 to $250. You put hard-to-recycle items from 20 different categories in them, including things like corks, coffee capsules and plastic packaging.

“We have seen Vermonters do an excellent job of doing what’s right with their waste stream. This is an opportunity to really sort of take it to the next step, looking at things like multi-layered packaging,” said Jeff Weld of Casella.

Casella says they have already had up to 50 people subscribe to the service and they are testing it out in Burlington. If it goes well, they will expand the program to more areas. Click here for more details.

