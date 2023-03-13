Police: Man led officers on chase with children in car

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will head to court over allegations he drove dangerously and intentionally hit a police cruiser, all while two kids under two were in the backseat.

Colchester police said that Saturday morning, they tried to pull over a car driven by 21-year-old Daniel Lambert.

Officers said he ignored the lights and sirens, blew through an intersection, and got stuck on a dead-end road.

Police said after he turned around in a driveway, he intentionally hit the cop car on his way by.

When police finally pulled over the car, they found two children in car seats in the backseat.

Lambert’s potential charges include gross negligent driving and endangering the welfare of children.

