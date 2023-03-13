Rutland hospital increases child safety with footprint database

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Babies born from here on out at the Rutland Regional Medical Center are part of a new safety program in case the worst were to happen.

Rutland Regional is the first in the state to adopt this technology which phases out the old ink stamp footprint.

The human body gets older and changes every day but one thing stays the same.

“That digital footprint that we take as a newborn is the same five years old. 15 years old. 40 years old. It’s always the same,” said RRMC’s Director of Nursing, Leah Romine.

At Rutland Regional Medical Center, technology is taking advantage of that.

Any baby born at RRMC gets their footprint scanned, a photo of their face taken, and a digital footprint is also taken of the mother. It’s stored in a database and it’s been underway at the hospital for about a month now.

“So in the event, mom and baby ever get separated by natural disaster or abduction, there’s always a way to identify that baby,” said Romine.

Leah Romaine, RRMC’s director of nursing says there’s never been an incident of infant abduction at the hospital, but they realized they weren’t following all the recommendations of the national center for missing and exploited children and wanted to get on board.

Romaine said there are about 30 births a month, so around one or two a day.

It is commonplace to see an ink footprint in the hospital when a baby is born.

“Those ink footprints are very unlikely to be able to be used by law enforcement to identify a baby. They’re just not the quality that they should be and that’s just really more of a keepsake and there’s no way to reproduce it,” said Romine

And this technology comes at no extra cost to families. They do have the ability to decline if they don’t want it but the hospital said no one has done so yet.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.