School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A private religious school has been banned from all state-run activities and athletics with other schools in Vermont. Monday, the Vermont Principals’ Association issued a letter to Mid Vermont Christian School announcing the decision after the girls basketball team refused to play against an opponent with a transgender student-athlete.

On Feb. 21, the White River Junction-based school was scheduled to play Long Trail, a small co-ed, college prep school in Dorset.

The letter says forfeiting that Division IV playoff game violates VPA policies, which they say align with state law. Those policies are the first and second on the list of rules: commitment to racial, gender-fair and disability awareness; and the policy of gender identity.

This means the Eagles are ineligible to compete in all Vermont sports or interscholastic activities from now on.

Mid Vermont Christian Head of School Vicky Fogg justified the move in a statement to the Valley News, writing, “We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players.” She continued, “Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general.”

The VPA says Fogg’s rationale is another reason why executive leadership has made this decision.

