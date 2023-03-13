UVM men’s basketball to face Marquette in NCAA tournament

Cats are 15 seed for second time ever
By Michael Dugan
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the second consecutive season, the UVM men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament.

The 15-seed Catamounts are set to face two-seed Marquette on Friday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2:45 PM EST on CBS.

“It feels great, it’s something special, something I’m always going to remember,” guard Dylan Penn said. “I’m happy I was able to come here for a year and be a part of something special.”

“We have to be able to make shots and be able to make plays down the stretch,” guard Robin Duncan said. “We’ll be really loose, we’ll be confident, and we’ll be ready to roll.”

“We’ll probably take it light tomorrow [Monday] and jump in probably Tuesday. Wednesday, we’ll probably travel,” head coach John Becker said. “We have plenty of time. I’m looking forward to probably firing up a couple games tonight. But as far as getting any team information, we’ll probably wait until Tuesday.”

