UVM women’s basketball set to face UConn in NCAA tournament

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in over a decade, the UVM women’s basketball team is going dancing.

“I feel like we kind of saw it coming so we were all so excited, and then we saw it and it was great. Amazing,” forward Anna Olson said.

“It’s funny because every time I’ve thought about us going to the tournament, I was like, ‘we could play a team like UConn!’” guard Catherine Gilwee said. “It’s always been not realistic that I’ve always talked about it, but now that it’s real, it’s really cool.”

“I’m so excited. UConn, what an impressive program, rich history, women’s basketball, they’ve done so much for the game,” head coach Alisa Kresge said. “I think this is an incredible opportunity for our players, in a great place to play it’s going to be an incredible atmosphere, and our fans can travel, which is exciting.”

The Catamounts will face UConn on Saturday. Tip-off time is TBD.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.