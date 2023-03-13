Vermont educator on a mission to get kids to read wins national recognition

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - A reading teacher in the Windsor Central Supervisory Union was nominated for a national literacy award that highlights the extraordinary work of educators around the country. But as she will tell you, when it comes to literacy rates, more work needs to be done.

According to the Nation’s Report Card, 30% of high school seniors across the country are below basic proficiency when it comes to literacy. But educators at Woodstock Union Middle and High School are taking a new approach to turn those numbers around.

“Reading never really clicked for me,” said Sam Gomes, a sophomore.

“I struggled with it for many years,” said Cole Waters, a junior.

Waters and Gomes will tell you reading has not come easily.

“When I was younger, I thought I was stupid,” Gomes said. “I thought I never should have been in school.”

But after spending time in class with Julie Brown, the Structured Literacy teacher at Woodstock Union Middle and High School, things turns around.

“I went through the course and it was mind-boggling because everything changed. Everything started making sense. Everything clicked,” Waters said.

“Being able to read means you can access your education,” teacher Julie Brown said.

Structured Literacy is a program Brown helped start in the Windsor Central Supervisory Union in 2014. It targets middle and high school students who are not up to speed when it comes to reading proficiency by breaking down basic skills one letter, syllable and word at a time.

“In an information age, if you can’t read, you don’t have the currency to navigate your future independently,” Brown said.

Due to the success of the program, marked increased proficiency and feedback from students, Brown is now teaching the program to teachers across the district.

Her work has earned her a nomination for the LifeChanger of the Year award, sponsored by the National Life Group, which recognizes K-12 educators and school employees across the country for their impact on students.

“What was critical for us is that we provide a program so that they can be successful. And that is what we are celebrating with Julie. She has helped move us in that direction,” said Sherry Sousa, the superintendent of the Windsor Central Supervisory Union.

Vermont consistently ranks among the best states in the country when it comes to literacy. But state officials say challenges still exist, especially among marginalized students and those with special needs.

By focusing on basic skills at a younger age, this district is making strides, thanks in part to a dedicated educator.

“My sister is going to college because of her. I am going to go to college because of her,” Gomes said.

“She has a connection with the students that makes them want to do their work. It makes them want to show up to class, go to school,” Waters said.

Brown says while she is honored to receive the nomination, it’s also a reflection of the support she received from this community.

