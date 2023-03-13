Vermont man charged in Massachusetts crash that injured 4

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges in connection with a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Police say at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Javery Hattat, 32, of Bennington, crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 2 in Greenfield and hit another vehicle head-on.

Two parents and two children in the second car were seriously injured. The parents were airlifted to the hospital and the children were rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Greenfield police say Hattat was treated at the hospital and released. He was arrested after he was discharged.

Hattat pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs resulting in serious bodily injury, reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation and possession of cocaine.

The judge set bail at $10,000 with the condition Hattat not drive. The case was continued until May 9.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

