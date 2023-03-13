Vermont power crews prepare for possible outages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Power crews across are preparing for the possibility of outages over the next 24 to 48 hours as a major winter storm hits the region.

Officials from Green Mountain Power are monitoring multiple forecasts for the storm they say could potentially impact the entire Northeast.

Officials say heavy, wet snow could cause service interruptions, especially in the southern and central parts of the state. Line crews will be pre-positioned ahead of the storm due to those expected outages.

“One of the things with this storm that we are really paying attention to is how the snow falls and the moisture content. Because right now, it could be looking like wet, heavy snow which can fall like cement on top of trees and wires and cause outages,” said Kristin Carlson of Green Mountain Power.

Officials with VTrans are also preparing ahead of the expected snowstorm.

They remind people to allow for extra time if they must go out during the storm. Also, to give plow trucks and line crews plenty of space.

