Why allergies may be overwhelming already

A new report finds climate change is likely leading to a longer pollen season and worsening allergies. (Credit: Climate Central, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spring is in the air, and if you are already overwhelmed by allergies, you are not alone.

”The pollen is going to be in the air even longer, and it’s happening earlier as well,” meteorologist Jennifer Gray said.

According to a new Climate Central report, weather and climate trends are worsening allergy season.

The data shows earlier spring and longer periods of freeze-free days for parts of the U.S. have meant that plants have more time to flower and release allergy-inducing pollen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with respiratory illnesses like asthma may be more sensitive to pollen.

Exposure has been linked to asthma attacks and more people being admitted to the hospital for respiratory problems.

To reduce your exposure when pollen counts are high, start taking allergy medicine early, close doors and windows and avoid outdoor activity in the early morning when pollen counts are the highest.

You should also remove clothes you have worn outside and shower to get the pollen off of your skin and hair.

The Mayo Clinic also suggests keeping indoor air dry with a dehumidifier, using a portable high-efficient particulate air filter in your bedroom and cleaning floors often with a vacuum cleaner that has a HEPA filter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat on United Airlines flight
Threat triggers emergency response at Burlington International Airport
Brittney Wilson
Scott administration official arrested for DUI
An advanced team of Soldiers and Airmen arrive in the Arctic to prepare for Guerrier Nordique. ...
You Can Quote Me: March 12, 2023
Burlington City Councilors will be taking a stance against L-G-B-T-Q hate in the community at...
Burlington City Council to consider resolution condemning transphobia
Beekmantown Central School District superintendent placed on leave
Beekmantown superintendent placed on leave pending investigation

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable
A Colchester firm is taking control of Green Mountain Support Services at the request of state...
Champlain Community Services takes control of Green Mountain Support Services
Police say a Vermont man intentionally drove into a police cruiser with two children under 2 in...
Police: Man led officers on chase with children in car
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Standoff underway after 1 officer killed, 1 wounded, Missouri authorities say
The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for...
Disney releases first full trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’