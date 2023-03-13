BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late winter storm will bring heavy, wet snow to our region starting Monday night and continuing into Wednesday morning. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for most of central and southern Vermont where snowfall totals could reach six inches or more. Snow will increase across the region Monday night, falling heavy at times over southern Vermont and the Green Mountains, while mixing with rain at times over the Champlain Valley. Heavy, wet snow could weigh down trees and power lines causing power outages over parts of central and southern Vermont. Storm totals will reach ten inches or more over southern Vermont, with 5-10″ possible over the central Green Mountains. Lighter amounts of 2-5″ are possible over the Northeast Kingdom and northern Vermont with 1-3″ expected in the Champlain Valley, where snow is expected to mix with rain. Winds will be gusty at times, especially over the central and southern Green Mountains, where gusts could reach 30-40 mph.

Snow will continue over the region, falling heavy at times through the day on Tuesday, especially over southern and central Vermont, and New Hampshire. Snow will taper to snow showers later in the day, but continue to accumulate over the higher elevations through Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Snow showers will taper off on Wednesday. High temperatures through mid week will remain in the mid 30s. Temperatures will warm up towards the end of the week with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Highs will warm up into the low 40s. Another weather system will bring rain and mountain snow to the region by Friday and Saturday. Some sunshine will return for early next week with partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

