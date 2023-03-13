BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Hopefully, you have all set your clocks ahead one hour now that it is back to Daylight Saving Time.

It won’t be as sunny as it was on Sunday. Instead, there will be a few, scattered snow & valley rain showers today, but they won’t amount to much.

But heads up! A winter storm will be moving in this evening and it will stick around through Wednesday. A coastal low pressure system will blossom into a good Nor’easter, and that will be spreading heavy, wet snow throughout our region. The snow will start in our southern areas this evening and spread northward overnight. The Tuesday morning commute will be a slow go. The heavy, wet snow will come down hardest and heaviest in our southern counties, and especially in the higher elevations. Winds will be picking up out of the NNE on Tuesday and continue through most of Wednesday, blowing and drifting the snow.

By the end of Wednesday, we can expect anywhere from 8″ to 16″ or more of snow in our southern counties, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations. Generally, 4″ to 6″ of snow will fall in our northern counties.

The combination of heavy, wet snow and blustery winds will most likely result in lots of power outages.

The storm will move out late Wednesday, and we will get a break in the weather action on Thursday with partly sunny skies.

Then another system will move in for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, but this one will be warm enough at the start of the storm that it will be bringing just rain showers on Friday. As colder air seeps back in over the weekend, the rain will mix with snow Friday night through Saturday, but not expecting a lot of snow. Lingering snow showers will continue through Sunday, mainly in the mountains.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of the upcoming winter storm, and we will keep you updated with the latest information, on-air and online. -Gary

