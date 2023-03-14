Busy summer, fall ahead with events on tap at Burlington Waterfront

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Waterfront will be buzzing this year now that several events are returning to the Queen City.

It’s hard to believe winter will ever be over, but soon the piles of snow at the waterfront will be replaced with green grass ready to welcome visitors.

And this fall, after a three-year hiatus, the popular Oktoberfest is back under new ownership.

Pull on that lederhosen and get those steins ready, the popular German-themed September festival is back. Brothers Max and Louie Orleans grew up in the area and are excited to help bring people down to the waterfront this fall.

“A lot of lederhosen. I think you can envision a carnival mixed with a beer fest. There will be stein-holding competitions, there will be costume contests, as well as some of the best local and regional beers around,” said Max Orleans of Orleans Events.

The brothers are also continuing an event that was known as Truck Stop last year. They’ve rebranded and renamed it to South End Get Down after separating from ArtsRiot and will be bringing food trucks and alcohol back to the South End on Fridays during the summer and fall.

They say it’s important to get people outside with their neighbors.

“Between Winooski, Burlington, all the local foods, all the local bars, all the local breweries that we have here, cideries it is just so easy. But for us just finding a place to put them all together was the easy part, so there’s nothing we are necessarily doing to make Burlington succeed. It’s well on its way and it’s been that way for a long time,” Orleans said.

The city says there is a full slate of festivals coming back to the waterfront this year, including the Vermont Brewers Festival, Jazz Festival and the Vermont City Marathon among many others.

However, some events like the Lake Champlain Maritime Festival won’t be.

“Everything’s booked up, some groups didn’t come back but some groups filled in,” said Cindi Wight of Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront. “A full event schedule at the waterfront just brings this really high excitement to Burlington. It’s exciting to see everybody down on the waterfront, action happening, the traffic goes up to Church Street; it goes both ways.”

In the coming weeks and months, the official schedule for the summer in Burlington will be available.

