City Council approves LaChance as new Burlington fire chief

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Queen City councilors gave the go-ahead to a new chief for the fire department.

Mayor Miro Weinberger nominated Mike LaChance for the top spot. That comes after former Burlington chief Steven Locke left for the South Burlington fire department.

LaChance has been with Burlington fire since 1999.

Most recently he served as the deputy chief of administration, focusing on training and recruiting firefighters and also helping broker a new collective bargaining agreement with the firefighters union.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Burlington firefighter. My career has been a blessing and I appreciate the opportunity to lead this great department,” said LaChance.

