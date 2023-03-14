Jack and Michael’s Bracket Breakdown

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - March Madness is here, and on Monday, Channel 3′s Jack Fitzsimmons and Michael Dugan broke down the bracket!

Jack selected Alabama, Texas, Kansas, and Purdue to get to Houston for the Final Four, with the Jayhawks claiming a second straight title.

Michael took Arizona, Houston, UCLA, and Kansas State with the hometown Cougars cutting down the nets.

