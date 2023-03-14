Littleton business destroyed by fire

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating what sparked a fire that destroyed a commercial building in Littleton Monday night.

Crews from multiple departments responded to the fire at 443 Cottage St. at about 10:30 p.m. to find fire coming out of the roof and the three-bay garage with vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

Despite dangerous conditions including a falling roof and a potential tire fire, officials say there were no injuries.

The business is listed as belonging to SBP Builders LLC.

Officials say the building did not have a fire detection or suppression system.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.