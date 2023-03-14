Meet Sugarbush’s ‘King of the Corduroy’

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - On days when the snowflakes aren’t flying, keeping trails in tip-top shape at Vermont’s ski areas can be quite a task, and it takes a special kind of person for the job. Daniel Paquette, one of the groomers at Sugarbush, has been on the job for 33 years and could be called the King of the Corduroy.

Forget a cubicle or a job indoors for that matter. “When it’s snowing, you’re like in a snow globe. They’re shaking it good tonight -- look at the snow,” said Daniel Paquette, who has an office with a view -- maybe one of the best in Vermont. “If you’re parked at the top of Sunrise at the right time, it’s incredible.”

Paquette has been rolling out the corduroy carpet at Sugarbush for the past 33 years. Working his way up the ladder, Paquette went from the bottom of the barrel to the grooming coordinator of this talented team, and a recognizable face around the resort.

“I started 1989,” Paquette said. He knows that because it’s also the same year he married his wife, Arnell. She works in the cafeteria at Mount Ellen. “I was determined I was going to drive a SnoCat. And I think it was from being a kid skiing and seeing them, and from the farming, and I was like, ‘Oh, I betcha that would be something to drive.’”

But Paquette came from a dairy farming background and with no experience, he says he had to fight to get this gig. “‘I’ll give you 40 hours of my time, let me try. If you don’t like what I’m doing, you guys can send me home, you don’t have to pay me. I want to drive!’” he recalled telling his bosses.

Three decades later and four iterations of Sugarbush ownership, Paquette knows every nook, cranny, trail, and secret spot on Lincoln Peak. He’s an avid skier, but lately spends most of his time in the cab. “It’s become part of me,” he said.

Spending countless hours over the years manning the cats in all weather conditions -- while the sun shines or in the dead of night -- Paquette says the mountain is a magical place. “Some people call them the ‘snow Gods’ - when the trees are coated in the white. When it’s black but the cat lights shine, it’s magical,” Paquette said.

He took us for a ride, sharing stories he’s collected over the years about grooming or skiing -- both good and bad. Years of chest-high snow and years where powder’s been hard to come by. “I always say if the grooming’s good, the skiing is even better. So this year I didn’t ski a lot in the beginning because it was tough grooming,” Paquette said.

No matter how tough, Paquette is a King of the Corduroy. And at 63, he doesn’t plan to stop any time soon. “From my perspective, if I can physically get in the cat, I would probably do it until time expires,” he said.

Paquette says Sugarbush regulars have come to know him over the years, usually leaving as he’s heading into work. He says the best compliment he can get is folks telling him that it was a good day of skiing or riding.

