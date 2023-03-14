Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Alburgh

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple fire crews respond to a house fire in Alburgh Monday.

Crews responded to a home on North Main Street around 4:15 p.m. Crews on scene say the fire was on the second floor. They say the homeowner was there at the time and tried to get it under control but couldn’t.

First responders say it took about twenty minutes to put out the flames and the whole second floor is unlivable. The homeowner did make it out but a couple of cats didn’t survive.

Crews will be back Tuesday to determine the exact cause.

