Newsmaker Interview: Are Vermont banks on solid footing?

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - U.S. markets continued to ripple Tuesday from the collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature Banks. So are Vermont banks insulated from the crisis?

A class action lawsuit is now being filed against the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, its CEO, and its chief financial officer, saying that company didn’t disclose the risks that future interest rate increases would have on its business.

Darren Perron spoke with Vt. Commissioner of Financial Regulation Kevin Gaffney about what the collapse means for the state’s banking industry.

