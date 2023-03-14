Nor’easter slickens roads, brings heavy snow across state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter is back for more, less than a week before the official start of spring.

Heavy and wet snow is already causing power outages with more than 10,000 customers impacted as of Tuesday at 6:15 a.m., the majority in Windham county. Green Mountain Power crews say heavy wet snow could cause service interruptions so they’ve been pre-positioned ahead of the storm.

“For this storm, travel is a real concern. And we want our crews and our customers to be safe. And this could be a multi-day event. With the storm hitting Monday and continuing to have snowfall through Wednesday as forecasted and so we really want people to be safe on the roads because it could cause very icy and treacherous conditions on the roads,” said Kristin Carlson with GMP.

Carlson says they’re paying attention to how the snow falls and the moisture content.

VTrans is also preparing for the storm, they remind drivers to keep their seatbelts on and to make sure they clean off their entire car before they hit the road.

Watch our live road coverage on Channel 3 this Morning.

