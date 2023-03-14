Police investigating death of Vermont inmate

Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a Vermont prison. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a Vermont prison.

Vermont State Police say Alexander Kelley, 34, of Putney, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

Lifesaving efforts were not successful and Kelley died.

State police were called in to investigate, which is standard procedure.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators say Kelley’s health was being monitored by prison staff and he was alone in his cell.

Kelley had been in custody since March 1 as a fugitive from justice.

