Religious leaders call on lawmakers to continue emergency housing support

The Quality Inn in Brattleboro is taking part in the Vermont General Assistance Emergency...
The Quality Inn in Brattleboro is taking part in the Vermont General Assistance Emergency Housing program.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Religious leaders Tuesday called on state lawmakers to continue funding emergency housing for Vermont’s homeless.

Federal money that paid for emergency housing throughout the pandemic is running out and state support for some programs will come to an end this spring. Vermont Interfaith Action says 2,800 people rely on the state for housing, including the elderly and formerly incarcerated Vermonters. They say keeping people off the streets is a moral issue.

“We the citizens of Vermont have repeatedly made decisions over the last 40 years that have combined to cause the perfect storm that we are witnessing today that have resulted in massive homelessness,” said Rev. Beth Ann Maier with Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier.

The Scott administration says they are making big investments in permanent housing, including renovating older housing units.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A private religious school has been banned from all state-run activities and athletics with...
School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete
Threat on United Airlines flight
Threat triggers emergency response at Burlington International Airport
A Vermont man faces charges in connection with a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday that sent...
Vermont man charged in Massachusetts crash that injured 4
Brittney Wilson
Scott administration official arrested for DUI
Police say a Vermont man intentionally drove into a police cruiser with two children under 2 in...
Police: Man led officers on chase with children in car

Latest News

Members of the UVM men's basketball team show off the trophy after downing UMass-Lowell to win...
Watch UVM take on Marquette at March Madness on Channel 3 Friday
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a Vermont prison. - File photo
Police investigating death of Vermont inmate
Lynda Shannon Bluestein, smiles during an interview in the living room of her home, Feb. 28,...
Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right
x
Littleton business destroyed by fire