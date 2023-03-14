Religious leaders call on lawmakers to continue emergency housing support

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Religious leaders Tuesday called on state lawmakers to continue funding emergency housing for Vermont’s homeless.

Federal money that paid for emergency housing throughout the pandemic is running out and state support for some programs will come to an end this spring. Vermont Interfaith Action says 2,800 people rely on the state for housing, including the elderly and formerly incarcerated Vermonters. They say keeping people off the streets is a moral issue.

“We the citizens of Vermont have repeatedly made decisions over the last 40 years that have combined to cause the perfect storm that we are witnessing today that have resulted in massive homelessness,” said Rev. Beth Ann Maier with Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier.

The Scott administration says they are making big investments in permanent housing, including renovating older housing units.

