Sen. Welch holds roundtable to address hunger in Lamoille county

File Photo
File Photo(Wilson Ring | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is trying to add nutrition and meals to the menu in Vermont.

The new senator held a roundtable discussion Friday to talk about the current state of hunger in Lamoille County.

He said the conversation centered around the changing nature of hunger in Vermont, where food pantries and support organizations have had higher demand than before the pandemic.

Advocates shared concerns that while the number of people needing assistance has gone up, the level of federal support has not increased.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threat on United Airlines flight
Threat triggers emergency response at Burlington International Airport
A private religious school has been banned from all state-run activities and athletics with...
School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete
A Vermont man faces charges in connection with a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday that sent...
Vermont man charged in Massachusetts crash that injured 4
Brittney Wilson
Scott administration official arrested for DUI
Police say a Vermont man intentionally drove into a police cruiser with two children under 2 in...
Police: Man led officers on chase with children in car

Latest News

File Photo
Leaders holds waterfowl hunting season meeting
File Photo
Winter weather postpones some NH town elections
File Photo
UVMMC to relocate two outpatient practices
File Photo
City Council approves LaChance as new Burlington fire chief