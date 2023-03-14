Sen. Welch holds roundtable to address hunger in Lamoille county

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is trying to add nutrition and meals to the menu in Vermont.

The new senator held a roundtable discussion Friday to talk about the current state of hunger in Lamoille County.

He said the conversation centered around the changing nature of hunger in Vermont, where food pantries and support organizations have had higher demand than before the pandemic.

Advocates shared concerns that while the number of people needing assistance has gone up, the level of federal support has not increased.

