Snowplow Spotlight: Mr. Plow and Snowy Chicken

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Mr. Plow and Snowy Chicken.

Mr. Plow is driven by Steve Hamann. Hamann drives the honorable plow down Route 7 from Burlington to Charlotte.

Hamman says the name is perfect because, “During a storm, Mr. Plow is the biggest most important truck on the road. The name Mr. Plow commands respect. “Don’t Crowd Mr. Plow!”

Mr. Plow was named by homeschooled students in Burlington.

And our next plow is what happens when some birds stay out in the storm too long-- it’s Snowy Chicken!

Nick Hamel is behind the wheel of the plow that’s based out of the New Haven garage.

Hamel and Snowy Chicken take care of Rt 116 north and part of Rt 17. Hamel, who’s been with VTrans for two years, says it’s an awesome name.

The kids at Robinson Elementary School in Starksboro named Snowy Chicken.

