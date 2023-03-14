Sports journalist shares insight into what makes skier Shiffrin so special

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mikaela Shiffrin made history over the weekend with her 87th World Cup win. It made her the most successful World Cup skier of all time.

Sports Journalist Peggy Shinn has followed Shiffrin’s career since its beginning and says Shiffrin is one of her favorite athletes.

She says what makes the skier so special is her consistency and humanity. She says Shiffrin’s work ethic contributes hugely to her consistent success over her decade-long career. And she says Shiffrin’s honesty as an athlete makes her an inspiration.

“So because she’s so human and so honest, she’s just been, I think a real inspiration for adults and kids alike,” Shinn said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with local freelance sportswriter Peggy Shinn.

Shiffrin will compete in the World Cup finals this weekend where she has the opportunity to celebrate her season and maybe add to her win tally.

Related Stories:

Skier Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87

East Burke reacts to Shiffrin’s record-breaking run

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory

Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record

Shiffrin adds to record total with 84th win in another GS

Shiffrin’s alma mater celebrates World Cup milestone

American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

Dramatic finish caps Sunday at Heroic Killington Cup

Shiffrin’s Olympics: 5 individual races, no medals, 3 DNFs

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.