Sports journalist shares insight into what makes skier Shiffrin so special

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mikaela Shiffrin made history over the weekend with her 87th World Cup win. It made her the most successful World Cup skier of all time.

Sports Journalist Peggy Shinn has followed Shiffrin’s career since its beginning and says Shiffrin is one of her favorite athletes.

She says what makes the skier so special is her consistency and humanity. She says Shiffrin’s work ethic contributes hugely to her consistent success over her decade-long career. And she says Shiffrin’s honesty as an athlete makes her an inspiration.

“So because she’s so human and so honest, she’s just been, I think a real inspiration for adults and kids alike,” Shinn said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with local freelance sportswriter Peggy Shinn.

Shiffrin will compete in the World Cup finals this weekend where she has the opportunity to celebrate her season and maybe add to her win tally.

Related Stories:

Skier Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87

East Burke reacts to Shiffrin’s record-breaking run

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory

Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record

Shiffrin adds to record total with 84th win in another GS

Shiffrin’s alma mater celebrates World Cup milestone

American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

Dramatic finish caps Sunday at Heroic Killington Cup

Shiffrin’s Olympics: 5 individual races, no medals, 3 DNFs

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A private religious school has been banned from all state-run activities and athletics with...
School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete
Threat on United Airlines flight
Threat triggers emergency response at Burlington International Airport
A Vermont man faces charges in connection with a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday that sent...
Vermont man charged in Massachusetts crash that injured 4
Brittney Wilson
Scott administration official arrested for DUI
Police say a Vermont man intentionally drove into a police cruiser with two children under 2 in...
Police: Man led officers on chase with children in car

Latest News

Nearly a dozen animals died in a barn fire in Windsor Tuesday morning.
Windsor barn destroyed in fire
Lynda Shannon Bluestein, smiles during an interview in the living room of her home, Feb. 28,...
Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right
sdf
Could Burlington early learning initiative help solve Vt. child care crisis?
sdf
Nor’easter brings heavy snow, power outages across region
The Farr Farm in Richmond is among former dairy farms that have diversified in recent years.
Farm diversification bill moves forward at Statehouse